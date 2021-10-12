The Morning Show October 12 2021 10:44am 05:03 Guide to assembling the perfect team for personal growth Solution focused coach and wellness leader Eva Redpath chats about the importance of surrounding oneself with people who elevate you and your goals. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8259581/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8259581/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?