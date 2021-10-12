Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
October 12 2021 9:36am
05:25

Combatting COVID-19 this holiday season

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch breaks down the province’s advice for celebrating Halloween, and the possibility of a spike in cases after the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Advertisement

Video Home