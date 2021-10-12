Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
October 12 2021 7:53am
05:52

Foodie Tuesday: New Outdoor Patio Coming to North End Halifax

The Green Room, a new outdoor patio in north end Halifax, will open in Summer 2022 next to the popular Marquee Ballroom.

Advertisement

Video Home