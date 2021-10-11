Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 11 2021 8:59pm
02:02

Long-term care homes to require full vaccinations effective Tuesday

Effective Tuesday all staff and visitors to B.C.’s long-term care homes will have to be fully vaccinated, and show their vaccine cards. Kamil Karamali reports.

