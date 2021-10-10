Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 10 2021 1:37pm
04:40

LEAGUE 1 set to touchdown in B.C.

A new 7-team Semi-Professional soccer league is set to being play in British Columbia come 2021. BC Soccer’s Peter Schaad joined Global BC’s Jay Janower to discuss the league.

