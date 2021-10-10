Global News Morning BC October 10 2021 1:37pm 04:40 LEAGUE 1 set to touchdown in B.C. A new 7-team Semi-Professional soccer league is set to being play in British Columbia come 2021. BC Soccer’s Peter Schaad joined Global BC’s Jay Janower to discuss the league. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8256997/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8256997/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?