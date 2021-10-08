Health October 8 2021 7:25pm 03:10 B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000 as province reports 743 new cases B.C. health officials reported 743 new cases of COVID-19 and five related deaths, bringing the death toll over 2,000, on Friday, Oct. 8. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the details. B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000 as province reports 743 new cases REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8255226/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8255226/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?