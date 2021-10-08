Menu

Health
October 8 2021 7:25pm
03:10

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000 as province reports 743 new cases

B.C. health officials reported 743 new cases of COVID-19 and five related deaths, bringing the death toll over 2,000, on Friday, Oct. 8. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the details.

