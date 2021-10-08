Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
October 8 2021 9:52am
04:55

The New Reality: The future of women in Afghanistan

Global News Morning gets a preview of this weekend’s episode of ‘The New Reality’ that looks at the impact of the Taliban takeover and how years of women’s advancement could be compromised.

