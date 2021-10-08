Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
October 8 2021 6:29am
05:04

Halifax Chamber president talks proof of vaccination

We check in with Patrick Sullivan, President of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce, to get a sense for how its members are adapting to the new proof of vaccination policy in place in Nova Scotia.

