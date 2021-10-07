Menu

Health
October 7 2021 6:50pm
03:40

COVID-19: B.C. reports 624 new cases, big jump in hospitalizations

B.C. health officials reported 624 new cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths, including a person in their 30s, on Thursday, Oct. 7. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the details.

