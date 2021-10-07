Health October 7 2021 6:50pm 03:40 COVID-19: B.C. reports 624 new cases, big jump in hospitalizations B.C. health officials reported 624 new cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths, including a person in their 30s, on Thursday, Oct. 7. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the details. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8252250/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8252250/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?