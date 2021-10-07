Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 7 2021 6:04pm
02:01

Beloved iconic Toronto tree cut down

Community members who use E.T. Seton Park in the Don Valley are mourning the loss of a tree. The tree, which was known as “Cricket,” was suddenly cut down and the city admits it was removed “prematurely.” Catherine McDonald reports.

Advertisement

Video Home