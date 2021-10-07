Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
October 7 2021 2:49pm
04:43

Edmonton cleaning company awarded US$7.5K grant from Jobber for helping seniors

An Edmonton small business is one of 30 recipients of a grant program launched by Edmonton-based Jobber. Jobber said the mother-and-son-run Sparkle & Sheen Organize and Cleaning Services Ltd. stepped up for Edmonton’s senior citizens during the pandemic, offering grocery and errand services at low to no cost. Co-owner Aaron Kirkaldy joined Global News at Noon to talk about what the US$7,500 Boost by Jobber grant means for them.

