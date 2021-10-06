Canada October 6 2021 7:23pm 01:44 Inside an ICU of a Montreal hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic What has it been like for health-care workers after 18 months of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic? Global’s Dan Spector takes us to the front lines of the ICU of a Montreal hospital. ‘Like a wild roller coaster’: Montreal ICU staff open up about 4th wave challenges REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8249186/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8249186/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?