Canada
October 6 2021 7:24pm
02:05

A vision for Pointe-Claire

Plans for a new residential project in Pointe-Claire are adding to the debate about densification in the West Island city. As Global’s Phil Carpenter reports, that discussion could become important in the municipal election.

