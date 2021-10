The West Kelowna Warriors organization has undergone a lot of changes since the team was crowned national junior “A” champions five years ago. But since John Murphy and Rod Hume bought the team in 2019 the franchise has been quietly rebuilding for another run at a cup.

Tuesday in part two of our Okanagan BCHL season preview, Travis Lowe looks at this season’s Warriors team, as they endeavour to battle their way back to the top.