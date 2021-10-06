Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 6 2021 11:57am
04:16

Must see films at VIFF 2021

The Vancouver International Film Festival is back in theatres as it kicks off its 40th anniversary. VIFF Executive Director Kyle Fostner shares some of this year’s highlights.

