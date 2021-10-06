Global News Morning BC October 6 2021 11:57am 04:16 Must see films at VIFF 2021 The Vancouver International Film Festival is back in theatres as it kicks off its 40th anniversary. VIFF Executive Director Kyle Fostner shares some of this year’s highlights. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8247521/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8247521/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?