Global News Morning BC
October 6 2021 11:06am
03:00

UBC study shows cancer drug may help with Alzheimer’s symptoms

A cancer treatment drug can restore memory and cognitive function in mice that display symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, new UBC research. Dr Chaahat Singh talks about what this means.

