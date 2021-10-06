The Morning Show October 6 2021 11:00am 05:26 Porch trends to bask in the new season The dua from HGTV’s Farmhouse Facelift Billy Pearson and Carolyn Wilbrink helps us prepare to get our porch in order with the latest styles REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8247352/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8247352/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?