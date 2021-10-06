Menu

Health
October 6 2021 10:06am
04:42

Mandatory proof of vaccination for visitors to long term care homes

BC health officials announce that all visitors to long term care homes must proof they have been vaccinated. BC Care Providers Association CEO Terry Lake joins Paul Haysom to discuss.

