Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 5 2021 9:30pm
02:10

Low vaccination rate behind the Northern Health’s COVID-19 crisis

Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has a closer look at communities in northern B.C. where COVID-19 vaccination rates are low.

Advertisement

Video Home