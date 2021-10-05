Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 5 2021 8:54pm
02:17

Vaccine mandate for B.C. public servants

The B.C. government is requiring all public sector employees be fully vaccinated, while district-based vaccine mandates for school employees are looking ever more likely. Richard Zussman reports.

