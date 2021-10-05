Menu

Anti Vax
October 5 2021 5:55pm
02:12

Manitoban man no longer vaccine-hesitant, hopes others follow his lead

A former Winnipeg anti-vaxxer is sharing his story in hopes it may alleviate some concerns others have around getting immunized. Global’s Brittany Greenslade has more.

