Anti Vax October 5 2021 5:55pm 02:12 Manitoban man no longer vaccine-hesitant, hopes others follow his lead A former Winnipeg anti-vaxxer is sharing his story in hopes it may alleviate some concerns others have around getting immunized. Global’s Brittany Greenslade has more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8245797/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8245797/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?