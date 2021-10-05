Global News at Noon BC October 5 2021 3:21pm 03:10 B.C. public service employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 22 COVID-19 vaccines will soon be mandatory for certain public service employees in British Columbia. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on the new public health order announced Tuesday. B.C. public service employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 22 REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8245209/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8245209/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?