Global News at Noon BC
October 5 2021 3:21pm
03:10

B.C. public service employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 22

COVID-19 vaccines will soon be mandatory for certain public service employees in British Columbia. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on the new public health order announced Tuesday.

