Canada October 4 2021 8:00pm 01:54 Video: Customers cause scene after allegedly refusing to show proof of vaccine at Saskatoon pub This video shows the incident inside TailGatorz sports bar in Saskatoon Saturday afternoon, after the customers allegedly refused to show proof they were vaccinated. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8243250/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8243250/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?