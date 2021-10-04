Menu

Canada
October 4 2021 8:00pm
01:54

Video: Customers cause scene after allegedly refusing to show proof of vaccine at Saskatoon pub

This video shows the incident inside TailGatorz sports bar in Saskatoon Saturday afternoon, after the customers allegedly refused to show proof they were vaccinated.

