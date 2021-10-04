Global News Hour at 6 BC October 4 2021 6:53pm 01:07 Burnaby firefighter’s stolen long service medal found Richmond RCMP’s property crime unit recovered a B.C. family’s priceless stolen item – when they raided a home last month as part of an ongoing investigation. Mounties find long-retired Burnaby firefighter’s service medal during search REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8243061/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8243061/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?