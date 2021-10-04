Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 4 2021 6:53pm
01:07

Burnaby firefighter’s stolen long service medal found

Richmond RCMP’s property crime unit recovered a B.C. family’s priceless stolen item – when they raided a home last month as part of an ongoing investigation.

