Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
October 4 2021 6:33am
05:05

The Lung Association of Nova Scotia aims to tackle lung cancer stigma with a new campaign

We talk with Michelle Donaldson from LANS to tell us ore about their new campaign called A World Without Stigma. The campaign aims to bring attention to the negative impacts of lung cancer stigma.

Advertisement

Video Home