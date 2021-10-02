Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle
October 2 2021 8:39pm
02:04

Kokanee Salmon spawning season in the Okanagan

A sure sign of fall, the Kokanee Salmon have returned to Mission Creek and Hardy Falls Regional Parks to spawn. Sydney Morton has more on the life cycle that starts and ends in the Okanagan.

Advertisement

Video Home