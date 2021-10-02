Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
October 2 2021 5:22pm
01:53

Saturday concludes 3-day-long event celebrating Indigenous culture

Events hosted to celebrate Indigenous culture in honor of Truth and Reconciliation and Treaty Day were concluded Saturday. Amber Fryday has more.

Advertisement

