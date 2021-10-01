Menu

Court
October 1 2021 6:09pm
01:50

Winnipeg man who murdered Hunter Smith-Straight, 3, handed life sentence

A Winnipeg man who murdered a three-year-old boy was sentenced to life in prison Friday. with no chance of parole for 25 years. Marney Blunt reports.

