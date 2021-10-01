Global News Morning Montreal October 1 2021 8:29am 03:58 Young Montreal YouTuber From restaurants, candy, home cooked meals and other fun stuff, a young Montrealer shares her food reviews online. Global’s Laura Casella meets the young social media personality behind “Rate it Riley”. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8236586/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8236586/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?