Global News Morning Montreal
October 1 2021 8:29am
03:58

Young Montreal YouTuber

From restaurants, candy, home cooked meals and other fun stuff, a young Montrealer shares her food reviews online. Global’s Laura Casella meets the young social media personality behind “Rate it Riley”.

