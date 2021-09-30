Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 30 2021 11:31pm
01:43

New life for Edmonton’s Graphic Arts Building

A rare piece of architecture in Edmonton may be spared from demolition. In fact, it may soon qualify for a historic designation and bring in tourists from around the world. As Morgan Black reports, it’s thanks to one local man’s effort.

