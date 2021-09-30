Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
September 30 2021 8:38am
06:03

Weekend of Reconciliation – Events in Halifax

Pam Glode Desrochers, executive director of The Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre, tees up a series of events that will be held this weekend on the Halifax Waterfront to mark the inaugural National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Advertisement

Video Home