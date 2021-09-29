Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 29 2021 10:19pm
02:28

B.C. evening weather forecast:Sept. 29

Wind and rain warnings are in effect for B.C.’s south coast as the second fall storm of the year hits. Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the Wednesday, Sept.29, 2021 evening forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

