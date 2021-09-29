Global News Hour at 6 BC September 29 2021 10:19pm 02:28 B.C. evening weather forecast:Sept. 29 Wind and rain warnings are in effect for B.C.’s south coast as the second fall storm of the year hits. Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the Wednesday, Sept.29, 2021 evening forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8232621/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8232621/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?