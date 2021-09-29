Menu

September 29 2021 9:25pm
02:03

Murder charge laid in Vernon death

A Kelowna mother says she’s feeling some closure after a murder charge was laid in connection with the death of her 33-year-old daughter Alishia Lemp-Poulin. The Kelowna woman was found dead in a Vernon motel in February 2020.

