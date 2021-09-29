Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 29 2021 8:59pm
01:58

Orange Shirt Day organizers speak out against the exploitation of Indigenous artists

Orange Shirt Day organizers are asking you to avoid wearing clothing that exploits Indigenous artists. John Hau explains.

