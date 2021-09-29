Health September 29 2021 7:05pm 04:06 B.C. reports 813 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the B.C. COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 29. COVID-19: Eleven more deaths, 813 new cases reported in B.C. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8232155/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8232155/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?