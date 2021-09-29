Global News at 6 Winnipeg September 29 2021 3:50pm 01:25 Staying warm: Sept. 29 Manitoba weather outlook Staying well above seasonable, but there is the risk of storms. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, Sept. 29. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8231267/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8231267/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?