Global News Morning Edmonton
September 29 2021 11:05am
04:42

Adopt a Pet: Merry and Pippin the guinea pigs

In this week’s edition of Adopt a Pet, meet Merry and Pippin, a pair of bonded guinea pigs available for adoption at the Edmonton Humane Society.

