The Morning Show
September 29 2021 10:40am
09:06

BC Chief shares her thoughts on inaugural Truth and Reconciliation Day

Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Chief Rosanne Casimir talks about the importance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Canada’s path forward.

