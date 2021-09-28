The Morning Show September 28 2021 11:45am 43:21 The Morning Show: September 28 On today’s episode of The Morning Show: Alberta canine shows off incredible painting skills, Travel tips for Snowbirds thinking of heading south, and comedian Ron James provides some well-needed laughs REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8226967/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8226967/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?