Global News Morning BC September 28 2021 10:34am 03:27 Feeding wildlife in Vancouver parks could cost you The Vancouver Park Board has voted in favour of new fines for feeding any type of wildlife in any city park. Park Board Commissioner John Irwin discusses the tough new measures.