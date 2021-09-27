Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
September 27 2021 11:02am
03:53

WINGS of Providence’s WINGMAN Campaign spreading awareness on domestic violence

Kathy Collins with WINGS of Providence explains how the organization is encouraging Edmontonians to take a stand against domestic violence with its WINGMAN campaign.

