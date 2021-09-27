Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
September 27 2021 8:28am
03:44

Fall Makeup Trends

Transition from summer to fall makeup. Makeup artist Elizabeth D’Amico joins Global’s Laura Casella with the latest looks and tips.

Advertisement

Video Home