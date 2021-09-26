Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 26 2021 9:49pm
02:08

Two students killed as driver veers off road near UBC

Two 18-year-old UBC students are dead after University RCMP say a driver veered off the road and struck the pair as they walked on the sidewalk early Sunday morning. Grace Ke reports.

Advertisement

