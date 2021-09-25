Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 25 2021 9:48pm
19:51

Global News Hour at 6 BC: Sept. 25

With Meng Wanzhou back in China and the “two Michaels” free, what’s next for Canada-China diplomacy? A COVID-19 outbreak is declared in a second B.C. school, how parents are reacting. And a tragic end to the search for a missing teen in Squamish.

Advertisement

Video Home