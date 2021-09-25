Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 25 2021 10:15pm
02:26

B.C. evening weather forecast: Sept. 25

Sunny skies over B.C.’s south coast are forecast to shift to rain as fall begins in earnest. This and more in the Saturday, September. 25, 2021 evening weather forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

