Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 25 2021 8:08pm 01:47 Man dies after chasing stolen SUV in Spruce Grove A 25-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run Friday morning in Spruce Grove. Jordan Hamelin's mother says he was chasing after her stolen SUV. Nicole Stillger has more. Man dies after chasing stolen SUV in Spruce Grove