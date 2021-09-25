Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 25 2021 8:08pm
01:47

Man dies after chasing stolen SUV in Spruce Grove

A 25-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit and run Friday morning in Spruce Grove. Jordan Hamelin’s mother says he was chasing after her stolen SUV. Nicole Stillger has more.

Advertisement

Video Home