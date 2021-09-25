Menu

September 25 2021 7:49pm
01:30

Winter cereal crops expected to thrive after early planting

After a severe drought this summer devastated Saskatchewan farmers, they are finding a silver lining. This years’ crops came off early, which means winter cereal crops were able to be planted sooner.

