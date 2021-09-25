News September 25 2021 7:49pm 01:30 Winter cereal crops expected to thrive after early planting After a severe drought this summer devastated Saskatchewan farmers, they are finding a silver lining. This years’ crops came off early, which means winter cereal crops were able to be planted sooner. Saskatchewan winter cereal crops expected to thrive after many producers planted early REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8221569/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8221569/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?