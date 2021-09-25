Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 25 2021 1:16pm
01:32

Saskatchewan minimum wage to see 36 cent increase

The minimum wage in Saskatchewan will increase by 36 cents on October 1. According to some, this amount is still far too low to make a living.

