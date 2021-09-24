Global News at 10 Saskatoon September 24 2021 8:17pm 01:47 Blake Schreiner to serve at least 17 years in Tammy Brown’s murder Blake Schreiner will spend at least 17 years behind bars for killing his partner, Tammy Brown, in 2019. Brown’s family hopes this sentencing will have an impact on future domestic violence cases. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8220184/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8220184/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?