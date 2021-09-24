Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
September 24 2021 8:17pm
01:47

Blake Schreiner to serve at least 17 years in Tammy Brown’s murder

Blake Schreiner will spend at least 17 years behind bars for killing his partner, Tammy Brown, in 2019. Brown’s family hopes this sentencing will have an impact on future domestic violence cases.

