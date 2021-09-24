Menu

The Morning Show
September 24 2021 10:53am
05:01

Alessia Cara on new album

Canada’s very own Alessia Cara releases her hotly anticipated album ‘In the Meantime’ and mentions her inspirations behind the project and her creative music videos.

