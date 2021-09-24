The Morning Show September 24 2021 10:53am 05:01 Alessia Cara on new album Canada’s very own Alessia Cara releases her hotly anticipated album ‘In the Meantime’ and mentions her inspirations behind the project and her creative music videos. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8218152/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8218152/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?